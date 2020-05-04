Sliver Lake pumps $750 million into Reliance Jio hot on the heels of Facebook

Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., attends the Ajay Mushran Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 10, 2011.

U.S. investment firm Silver Lake has invested 56.56 billion Indian rupees ($746 million) into Indian digital services firm Jio Platforms Ltd, less than two weeks after Facebook pumped $5.7 billion into the company.

The Silicon Valley private equity firm, which has backed companies like Alibaba, Airbnb, Dell, and Twitter, announced Monday that it has taken a stake in Jio Platforms at a $65 billion valuation.

Owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani — Asia's richest man — Jio Platforms sits under Reliance Industries and boasts a mobile network, several apps, and other services.

"It offers mobile internet at relatively low cost and tries to make money by up-selling subscriptions to its own versions of Spotify and Netflix," said Vishal Gulati, a venture capital investor based in London.

The Reliance Jio telecom network has amassed over 388 million 4G subscribers since launching in 2016.