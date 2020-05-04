People receiving SSI or VA benefits have until tomorrow to meet this stimulus check deadline

People who receive Supplemental Security Income or Department of Veterans Affairs benefits have just one more day to supply the federal government with information on any qualifying dependents who should be included in their stimulus payments.

Millions of stimulus payments are in the process of being deployed to Americans. That includes checks of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples, plus $500 per child under 17, based on family income.

The government has said it will automatically send out checks to individuals receiving government benefits.

However, they may not have information on all of those people's eligible dependents.

More from Personal Finance:

Some stimulus checks go out without $500 for qualifying children

Stimulus checks sent to dead people should be returned, government says

How lawmakers could get more stimulus money into people's hands

SSI or VA beneficiaries have until tomorrow, Tuesday, May 5, to report that information on the recently launched web tool for non-filers.

This is the second such deadline for government beneficiaries. Social Security and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries previously had until April 22 to submit information on their children. Those people started receiving their payments last week, according to the IRS.

But some complaints have arisen among beneficiaries who, despite having supplied their information on the IRS non-filer tool and gotten confirmation that their entry was received, still received stimulus payments that excluded the $500 payments for their children.

Both Social Security beneficiaries and people who receive SSI or VA benefits have reported such experiences — even though the latter group still have until tomorrow to report their dependents.