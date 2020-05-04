How to rethink your retirement income strategy as more firms cut dividends

The coronavirus-induced economic upheaval is taking a toll on a popular source of investment income for retirees: dividends. As U.S. companies deal with steep revenue drops and are forced to cut expenses, 203 stocks this year have reduced or suspended their dividends, 44 of them on the S&P 500 index. And, with economic uncertainty remaining going forward, that number could grow. "I definitely expect this to continue, unfortunately," said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst with S&P Dow Jones Indices, which keeps tabs on dividend actions by publicly traded common stock with a market capitalization of $25 million or more.

Dividend-yielding stocks generally reward long-term investors, typically paying them quarterly from the company's profits. For retirees fearful of depleting their savings, this can offer a regular income stream without having to sell assets. While not all stocks have slashed dividends — at least 57 have increased them this year — relying solely on those payments for income may be missing the bigger picture. "Investors may have to shift their mindset about what it means to generate income from their portfolios," said certified financial planner Adam Reinert, chief investment officer with Marshall Financial Group in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. "If you think about what income means, is it really just dividends and [bond payments], or is it cash flow from the portfolio as a whole?" he said.

In other words, Reinert said, think of dividends, interest and growth of assets as the building blocks of an income stream. That way, he said, you can reduce some risk that comes with too heavy a focus on those income yields (payments as a share of the asset price). "If you just focus on dividends or coupon payments, you might see something with a higher yield, say 6%, but it could be riskier," Reinert said. "Maybe the price is falling, or the dividend hasn't been adjusted yet." Retirees also could use the bucket approach — using fixed-income investments, such as U.S. treasury bonds — to plan for income over a multi-year period.