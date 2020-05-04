Trump is insisting on a payroll tax cut for workers. Why some experts say it's a 'terrible' idea

President Trump participates in a live May 3 Fox News Channel virtual town hall called "America Together: Returning to Work" about response to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcast from inside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump is digging in his heels and demanding that further stimulus legislation passed by Congress must include payroll tax cuts for workers.

"We're not doing anything without a payroll tax cut," Trump said in a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday.

The $2 trillion CARES Act implemented by Congress gave employers a temporary reprieve from payroll taxes until the end of the year. That goes for Social Security and certain railroad retirement taxes.

Now the president wants to give workers a similar cut.

More from Personal Finance:

Some stimulus checks go out without $500 for qualifying children

Stimulus checks sent to dead people should be returned, government says

How lawmakers could get more stimulus money into people's hands

Payroll taxes are withheld from workers' wages and are used to fund government programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

Currently, employees and employers are each subject to a 6.2% tax for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare. Self-employed individuals, meanwhile, make the full contributions on their own: 12.4% for Social Security and 2.9% for Medicare.

Those Social Security taxes phase out after $137,700 in income. If you earn over $200,000 individually, or $250,000 if you're married and file jointly, you pay an additional 0.9% Medicare surtax.

It isn't the first time the president has floated the idea of cutting payroll taxes, which would let American workers take home bigger paychecks.