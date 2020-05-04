Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.07 points, or 0.11%, to 23,749.76, while the S&P 500 rose 0.42 to 2,842.74. The Nasdaq Composite posted a 1.23% gain to 105.77. Investors weighed the reopening of the economy along with brewing tensions between China and the U.S.

Big tech companies lift the broad market

Gains in popular technology companies provided the broader market with some support. Shares of Netflix climbed 3.1%, while Amazon rose 1.31% and Microsoft rose 2.45%. Apple and Facebook both climbed nearly 1.5%. Amazon and Netflix were among the first companies in the S&P 500 that fully made back the losses from the coronavirus sell-off as they saw a surge in demand amid lockdowns.

Airlines register big losses

What happens next?