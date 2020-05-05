Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Mattel, Virgin Galactic and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Walt Disney — The entertainment giant's stock was down 2% in extended trading after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. Disney reported a 58% drop in sales from parks and cruises, which was the company's worst-hit segment amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it had earnings of 60 cents per share excluding some items, which was lower than analysts' estimated earnings of 89 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Disney reported revenue of $18.01 billion while analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated revenue of $17.80 billion. The company also announced that Shanghai Disneyland will reopen May 11.

Pinterest — The social media platform's stock tumbled 18% in extended trading after the company reported earnings for the first quarter. Pinterest reported a loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $272 million, while analysts estimated a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $270.1 million, according to Refinitiv.

Mattel — Shares of the toy company plunged 9% in extended trading after Mattel released its first-quarter financial results. The company reported a loss of 56 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $594 million, while Wall Street expected a loss of 41 cents per share with revenue of $653 million, according to Refinitiv.

Virgin Galactic — The aerospace company's stock climbed 3% in extended trading after Virgin Galactic reported first-quarter financials. The company said it had more than 400 customer deposits from prospective space tourists. It reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $53 million for the quarter, just below the $55 million loss reported last quarter. Virgin Galactic also announced Tuesday that it had entered into a "Space Act Agreement" with NASA to help develop high-speed technologies.

Beyond Meat — The meat substitute company's stock jumped 4% in extended trading after the company released its first-quarter financial results. Beyond Meat's reported revenue of $97.1 million beat analysts' estimates of $88.3 million, according to Refinitiv. The meat industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus as demand dropped from closed restaurants and processing plants halted operations because of sick workers.

Cheesecake Factory — The restaurant chain's stock whipsawed in extended trading after the company reported its Q1 earnings. Cheesecake Factory said it had earnings of 4 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $615 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a loss of 38 cents per share on revenue of $611 million.

Planet Fitness — Shares of the gym chain dipped 3% in extended trading after the company reported earnings for the first quarter. Planet Fitness said it had earnings of 16 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $127.2 million, while analysts anticipated earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue of $154.4 million, according to Refinitiv.