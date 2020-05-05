Virgin Atlantic cuts more than 3,000 jobs to mitigate 'devastating' coronavirus impact

Virgin Atlantic has announced it will cut 3,150 jobs across the business as it works to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said it was entering a consultation period of 45 days, during which time it would work with trade unions BALPA and Unite on the restructuring.

"We have weathered many storms since our first flight 36 years ago, but none has been as devastating as Covid-19 and the associated loss of life and livelihood for so many," CEO Shai Weiss said in a statement.

"However, to safeguard our future and emerge a sustainably profitable business, now is the time for further action to reduce our costs, preserve cash and to protect as many jobs as possible. It is crucial that we return to profitability in 2021."

Virgin Atlantic is the latest in a string of airlines to announce job cuts amid the coronavirus crisis, as grounded flights and national lockdowns ravage demand for air travel.

United Airlines reportedly said in a company memo on Monday that it was planning to cut management by 30%.

Meanwhile, British Airways warned last week that as many as 12,000 workers could be laid off because of the coronavirus crisis.

Virgin Atlantic faced criticism last month when billionaire owner Richard Branson sought state aid from the U.K. government to help keep the airline afloat.

Branson penned an open letter to defend his actions, claiming the support would be in the form of a commercial loan that would be repaid.

He described the current crisis as "the most challenging time we have ever faced."

Last month, the International Air Transport Association predicted that the collapse in air travel across Europe was putting 6.7 million jobs in the region's aviation industry at risk.