US private payrolls drop by 20.2 million in April, the worst job loss in the history of ADP report

Private payrolls hemorrhaged more than 20 million jobs in April as companies sliced workers amid a coronavirus-induced shutdown that took most of the U.S. economy offline, according to a report Wednesday from ADP.

In all, the decline totaled 20,236,000 — easily the worst loss in the survey's history going back to 2002 but not as bad as the 22 million that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting. The previous record was 834,665 in February 2009 amid the financial crisis and accompanying Great Recession.

"Job losses of this scale are unprecedented," said Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute, which compiles the report in conjunction with Moody's Analytics. "The total number of job losses for the month of April alone was more than double the total jobs lost during the Great Recession."

The report likely still understates the actual damage done during the implementation of social distancing measures. ADP used the week of April 12 as its sample period, similar to the method the Labor Department uses for its official nonfarm payrolls count. The subsequent weeks in the month saw some 8.3 million more Americans file for unemployment benefits and economists expect another 3 million last week.

In all, more than 30 million have filed claims over the past six weeks.

The April total comes after a drop of 149,000 in March, revised lower from the initially reported 26,594.

The only bright spot from the report may be a signal that the worst is behind as more states curb or end restrictions put into place from coronavirus containment efforts.

"The worst of it is at hand," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "We should see a turn here relatively soon in the job statistics. At least for the next few months, I would anticipate some big, positive numbers."