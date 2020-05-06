'Very unusual': Arctic air set to hit Eastern US with record-low temperatures for May

Flowers bud on trees as people walk through the snow in an early spring storm on April 2, 2018 in New York City.

A cold spell is set to hit the Eastern U.S. in the upcoming days, bringing along record-low temperatures and frost and snowfall to some Northeast states.

Abnormally frigid temperatures for May will be brought down from the Arctic following a much warmer-than-normal January through March this year.

Temperatures will be especially extreme to the east of the Rockies and over the Great Lakes and Northeast, as temperatures over the weekend could drop 20 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit below normal highs.

"Over some areas this cold surge would lead to a late frost/freeze where the growing season has already started," according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The expected blast of frigid air in May is "one of the coldest modified polar air masses on record so late in the season," according to Michael Palmer, a meteorologist at the Weather Company.

The frigid air traveling in from the Arctic is likely related to the breaking up of the spring polar vortex, a low-pressure expanse of cold air that sits in polar regions. When the vortex breaks, cold air escapes along the jet stream and brings low temperatures to the U.S.

Many areas in the Northeast will stay in the 40s on Saturday and some locations in the northern Great Lakes and in mountain regions could stay in the 30s. Temperatures could also reach some record lows for the month of May, including a forecast low in the mid-20s in cities such as Detroit and Pittsburgh.

States in the mid-Atlantic region, from New York to Washington, D.C., could experience frost over the weekend and colder than normal temperatures through mid-May. New York highs are expected to only reach in the 50s on Saturday, some of the coldest on record for May.