Economic reforms prepared Egypt for the coronavirus crisis, minister says

Structural reforms in Egypt readied its economy for the impact of the ongoing global pandemic, according to the country's minister for international cooperation.

"We entered this crisis with fiscal buffers as well as foreign reserve buffers, which helped weather the first shock," Rania al-Mashat told CNBC's Hadley Gamble this week.

"If it weren't for those comprehensive reforms on the tax side, on the budget, on foreign exchange and so forth, the situation would have been ... even more difficult."

The country was on a reform program with the International Monetary Fund from 2016 to 2019. Egypt is one of only two countries in the Middle East and North African region that the IMF expects the economy to grow in 2020, though at a modest rate of 2%, compared to last year's 5.6%.

Egypt has reported 7,201 cases of the coronavirus infection and 452 deaths. Turkey and Iran are the hardest-hit countries in the MENA region.