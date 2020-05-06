European markets head for lower open as US lockdown lifting and oil prices remain in focus

European stocks are expected to open lower Wednesday as investors keep an eye on developments in the U.S. following the country's lifting of lockdown restrictions, and oil prices that have fallen again.

London's FTSE is seen opening 34 points lower at 5,818, Germany's DAX is seen 94 points lower at 10,645, France's CAC 40 is seen 39 points lower at 4,438 and Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 150 points lower at 17,052, according to IG.

European markets are closely following developments in Europe and the U.S. as both have started to lift lockdown measures and will have to see what impact that has on the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday acknowledged that reopening parts of the nation's economy now, against the advice of many health experts, would inevitably cost some Americans their lives. But he argued that the benefits outweighed the costs.

"It's possible there will be some [deaths] because you won't be locked into an apartment or house or whatever it is," Trump told ABC's David Muir in a rare network news interview. "But at the same time, we're going to practice social distancing, we're going to be washing hands, we're going to be doing a lot of the things that we've learned to do over the last period of time."

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as oil prices retraced some of their overnight gains. International benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.1% to $30.94 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also shed 0.61% to $24.41 per barrel.

The moves came after oil prices surged on Tuesday as they got a boost from optimism around ongoing production cuts and a recovery in demand as economies reopen. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, jumped 20.45%, or $4.17, to settle at $24.56 per barrel. Brent settled 13.86% higher at $30.97 per barrel.

Earnings on Wednesday in Europe come from AB InBev, Credit Agricole, BMW, Wolters Kluwer, ITV and Virgin Money.

Data releases Wednesday come in the form of final services purchasing manager's index (PMI) from the euro zone for April, German industrial orders for March and euro zone retail sales for March.