Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Spirit Airlines, Etsy, Paypal and more

Lyft — The rideshare company's stock soared 15% in extended trading after Lyft reported first-quarter earnings. The company reported 21.2 million active riders in the first quarter, a 3% year-over-year improvement despite travel restrictions implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. Lyft also said it had a loss of $1.31 per share on revenue of $956 million, while analysts expected a narrower loss of 62 cents per share on revenue of $893 million, according to Refinitiv.

Spirit Airlines — Shares of the budget airline plummeted 13% in extended trading after the company released its Q1 earnings. Spirit said it had a loss of 86 cents per share excluding some items with revenue of $771 million, while Refinitiv analysts expected a loss of 62 cents per share on revenue of $810 million. Spirit also announced a common stock offering of 12 million shares on Wednesday. Spirit, as well as other airlines, have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and have received government aid to support their business.

Etsy — The online marketplace's stock tumbled 7% after the closing bell. The company reported first-quarter financial results earlier on Wednesday and said it had earnings of 10 cents per share, while Refinitiv analysts expected earnings of 19 cents per share. Etsy reported revenue of $228 million, while analysts estimated $220.2 million, according to Refinitiv.

DexCom — The medical device company's jumped 5% after the market closed. It was announced Wednesday that the company will replace Allergan on the S&P 500 beginning May 12. DexCom stock hit a 52-week high earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Hyatt Hotels — The hotel chain's stock climbed 2% in extended trading after the company posted its financial results for the first quarter. Hyatt reported a loss of 35 cents per share excluding some items. Analysts polled by Factset expected a loss of 17 cents per share. In regards to the impact of the coronavirus on business, Hyatt President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian said in a statement, "While we continue to operate in an environment of suppressed demand and great uncertainty, we believe our existing liquidity provides sufficient capacity to cover at least 30 months of operations under current conditions."

Peloton — The exercise company's stock jumped 10% in extended trading after Peloton gave its third-quarter financial results. The company reported a 66% increase in sales from a year ago to $525 million and said it experienced increased demand related to the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected revenue of $488 million. Peloton also posted a loss of 20 cents per share, while analysts anticipated a loss of 17 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.

PayPal — Shares of the online payment service jumped 7% in extended trading after the company reported earnings for the first quarter. PayPal said it had earnings of 66 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $4.62 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $4.74 billion. PayPal stock hit a 52-week high during intraday trading Wednesday.

Carvana — Shares of the used-car e-commerce platform fell 8% during extended trading after the company reported first-quarter financials. Carvana reported a loss of $1.18 per share excluding some items, a steeper loss than a year ago when the company had a loss of 55 cents per share, according to Factset. The company did show year-over-year improvement in revenue, posting revenue of $1.1 billion for the first quarter compared to $755.2 million a year ago.

Square — The mobile payment company saw its stock drop 3% in extended trading after Square published its first-quarter earnings. The company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share excluding some items, while Wall Street expected earnings of 13 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.

Wynn Resorts — The hotel developer's stock fell 2% in extended trading after the company gave its financial results for the first quarter. Wynn reported a loss of $3.54 per share excluding some items on revenue of $954 million, while analysts anticipated a loss of 72 cents per share with revenue of $1.08 billion, according to Refinitiv.

