Supreme Court justices clash over Trump rules allowing religious employers to deny contraceptive coverage

The justices of the Supreme court on Wednesday clashed along largely partisan lines in a dispute over Trump administration rules that would allow employers with sincerely held moral or religious objections to deny their employees access to free contraceptive coverage.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey successfully halted implementation of the regulations in the lower courts. The Trump administration, via the Department of Justice, and the Catholic nonprofit Little Sisters of the Poor asked the Supreme Court to reverse those rulings.

Arguments, which were conducted by phone as a precaution against the spreading coronavirus, lasted nearly two hours and concluded shortly before noon. A decision is expected over the summer.

It was not immediately clear which side will garner enough votes to form a majority. If the Trump administration wins, more than 125,000 women could lose their contraceptive coverage, according to government estimates.

The high-profile case comes as President Donald Trump is seeking reelection in November. Trump campaigned in 2016 on opposing the contraceptive coverage mandate and won with broad support among religious groups.

Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden, was vice president at the time the provision that would become the contraceptive coverage mandate was signed into law as part of the Affordable Care Act, the health-care overhaul commonly known as Obamacare.

Liberal justices, including Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who called in from Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore after being treated for a benign gallbladder condition on Tuesday, argued that the Trump administration was unlawfully departing from Congress's intention to provide women with free contraceptive coverage when it passed the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

"You have just tossed entirely to the wind what Congress thought was essential -- that women receive these services with no cost, no hassle to them," Ginsburg told Solicitor General Noel Francisco, who argued on behalf of the Trump administration.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, said the case was "difficult," noting that there were "very strong interests on both sides."

Under rules put out under President Barack Obama, churches and other houses of worship were exempted from the contraceptive coverage mandate. Religious nonprofits were entitled to an "accommodation" in which their employees would receive contraceptive coverage, but they would not have to pay for it.

The Supreme Court expanded the accommodation to some for-profit businesses in the 2014 case Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, though religious employers have argued ever since that even having to notify the government or their insurer of their religious objection makes them "complicit" in providing the coverage.

In 2016, the Supreme Court declined to issue a substantial ruling in a case involving those objections.

The justices instead urged the Obama administration to work on a compromise with religious objectors. The administration said shortly before Trump took office that it was unable to do so "while still ensuring that the affected women receive full and equal health coverage, including contraceptive coverage."

Chief Justice John Roberts, who was part of the 5-4 majority in Hobby Lobby, seemed exasperated that the government still had not worked out a compromise.

"The problem is that neither side in this debate wants the accommodation to work," Roberts told Paul Clement, an attorney for the Little Sisters of the Poor.

