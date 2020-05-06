Treasury Secretary Mnuchin gets in Twitter tiff with Axl Rose

Slash and Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses perform onstage in Madison Square Garden last October.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin challenged hard rock musician and Guns N' Roses member Axl Rose on Twitter Wednesday evening.

The Treasury secretary, who oversees the debt issuance and fiscal wellbeing of the United States, quipped to Rose: "What have you done for the country lately?"

Mnuchin, who is also one of President Donald Trump's chief economic advisors, tweeted in response to Rose. The musician had earlier in the evening categorized Mnuchin as "officially an a__hole."

It was unclear what may have provoked Rose's original tweet that disparaged the Treasury secretary.

