China's services sector contracts for 3rd straight month as job losses hit record

People walking in the Sanlitun shopping area which hosts numerous stores, bars and art-installations, in Beijing, China on May 6, 2020.

China's services firms wallowed in contraction in April as layoffs hit a record and export orders plunged after signs of improvement in March, a private survey showed, dashing hopes of a quick recovery from the coronavirus blow.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) did manage to pull up to 44.4 in April from 43 in March, but remained in a deep slump and far below historic averages. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The third straight month of contraction for China's services sector, an important generator of jobs and which accounts for about 60% of the economy, suggests a still turbulent period ahead after the collapse in economic activity in the first quarter, when gross domestic product shrank 6.8%.

It also raised worries about the outlook even though the pandemic has been largely brought under control domestically, as a sharp global downturn dampens demand for Chinese goods and services.

"The second shockwave for China's economy brought about by shrinking overseas demand should not be underestimated in the second quarter," said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group.

Major economies, including the United States and Europe, remain in the grip of the pandemic amid rapidly rising infections and deaths. The sweeping impact of the coronavirus, with the global death toll at well over 250,000, has many worried that a worldwide recession could be far more damaging than first thought.

In April, new export orders shrank further after their pace of contraction slowed in March, declining at the second-fastest rate on record, just marginally better than February's collapse.

That underscored the brief nature of March's rebound as it was mainly due to delayed deliveries of orders received before the Lunar New Year holiday, Zhong said.