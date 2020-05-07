Dropbox rises after company posts first quarterly profit

Drew Houston, Dropbox Co-Founder and CEO, speaking at CNBC's @Work conference in San Francisco on November 4, 2019.

Dropbox shares rose as much as 7% on Thursday after the company showed its first quarterly profit. CEO Drew Houston said in February that the company's goal was to be profitable by the end of the year.

Here's how the company did in Q1 2020:

Earnings: 17 cents per share, adjusted

17 cents per share, adjusted Revenue: $455.0 million

Dropbox posted $39.3 million in net income, or 9 cents per share, according to a statement.

Revenue grew 18% in the quarter, down from 19% growth in the fourth quarter.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 14 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $452.2 million in revenue. However, comparing results against estimates isn't straightforward given that the coronavirus spread during the quarter.

The company reported 14.6 million paying users at the end of the first quarter, up from 14.3 million one quarter ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected 14.61 million paying users.

Average revenue per paying user was $126.30 for the quarter, up from $125 in the fourth quarter. The FactSet consensus was $126.22.

Dropbox enables remote content collaboration, although it has "meaningful" exposure to small and medium-sized businesses, DA Davidson analysts Rishi Jaluria wrote in a note distributed to clients on Monday.

In the quarter Dropbox announced new features for its HelloSign electronic-signature technology, which Dropbox acquired for $230 million last year.

Dropbox stock debuted on the Nasdaq in 2018. The company had positive free cash flow in 2016 after a year of negative free cash flow, according to the prospectus for its initial public offering.

Notwithstanding the after-hours move, Dropbox shares are up about 22% for the year.

Executives will discuss the company's results with analysts on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time. Dropbox will issue guidance on the conference call.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

