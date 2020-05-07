Facebook will allow most employees to work from home through end of 2020

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will announce Thursday that most of its employees will be allowed to continue to work from home through the end of 2020, a company spokeswoman told CNBC.

The social media company will allow any employees who can do their work remotely to continue to do so, she said. The company will begin to open most of its offices on July 6.

Facebook is still determining which employees will be asked to come in, the spokeswoman said.

Zuckerberg said last month that because most Facebook employees are able to do their jobs remotely, the company felt "a responsibility to allow people who don't have this flexibility to access shared public resources first." Zuckerberg also announced that the company would not hold any gatherings of more than 50 people until at least July 2021.

Facebook was among the first tech companies to ask its employees to begin working remotely. Since then, the company has done quite a bit to support its employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook gave employees $1,000 bonuses for their work-from-home and child-care needs. It also provided to them Portal video-calling devices and allowed employees who need to take time off to do so.