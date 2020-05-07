Virgin Media and O2 agree on $39 billion merger to create a new UK telecom giant

A person walks past a Virgin Media mobile phone store, closed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in London on May 4, 2020.

Liberty Global and Telefonica have agreed to combine their U.K. operations in a deal that will create a new giant in the country's telecommunications industry.

Liberty Global's cable operator Virgin Media will merge with Telefonica's mobile carrier O2 in a 50-50 joint venture between the two firms. The deal is valued at £31.4 billion ($38.9 billion), with O2 worth £12.7 billion in the deal, and Virgin Media valued at £18.7 billion. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2021.

The combined company could put pressure on telecommunications firm BT — which itself bought EE, Britain's biggest mobile network operator, in 2016 — as well as rival carrier Vodafone. BT announced on Wednesday that it was suspending dividends in 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 to manage through the coronavirus crisis.

"For sure, rivals are in a better position as they have a head start," said Paolo Pescatore, tech, media and telco analyst at PP Foresight. "It will take time for this new entity to come together, merge processes and offer a truly converged product to customers."