Op-ed: The market is not out of touch with reality, it's just showing how the economy has changed

People wearing masks and gloves wait to enter a Walmart on April 17, 2020 in Uniondale, New York.

There have been market observers of late, some sophisticated, some not so much, who have pointed out that the stock market is not the economy and vice versa.

That has always been true, but during this period of crisis many have also wondered aloud how the market can be down so little when the economy is hurting so much.

We know unemployment will likely eclipse the 24.9% peak witnessed at the very depths of the Great Depression in 1933.

Furthermore, the nation's gross domestic product will likely contract by as much as a 60% annualized rate in the second quarter — again, worse than Depression-era numbers.

There is, of course, an obvious short-run explanation. The Federal Reserve, as we all know, has pumped trillions of dollars into financial markets and the real economy while the federal government has added trillions more in direct economic assistance to businesses and workers around the nation.

That has clearly "fixed" the plumbing of the financial markets, allowing for liquidity to flow, credit markets to re-open to corporate borrowers and individuals to access various aspects of social safety nets that, at least partially, offset the loss of personal income and spending power.

But that is only part of the story.

The stock market, in more important ways, currently does reflect what is going on in the economy in real time.

A phrase that is becoming increasingly important within the domestic equity market is "dispersion of returns." In other words, there is a distinct difference in the performance of individual stocks and specific sectors.

More simply, there are clear winners and losers in the pre- and post-pandemic world.