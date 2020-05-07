Pompeo says more trade talks with Chinese possible even as he accuses them of coronavirus coverup

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday left the door open for more trade talks between the U.S. and China even as he tripled down on accusations that the country's leadership sought to conceal information about the origins of the coronavirus.

"If they want to engage in the world, if they want to protect property rights, if they want to conduct fair and reciprocal trade, if they are interested in that, which they tell us they are, then yeah, I think there's a path forward to do that," Pompeo said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"If they choose a different path, if they choose a path where they continue to operate in the way that they have operated in the last 25 years, President Trump is going to say, 'No, that doesn't work for the American people or the American worker, and we're going to head down a different path,'" Pompeo said.

The U.S. and China signed a "phase one" trade deal earlier this year with the goal of tackling some of the more divisive issues in a "phase two" deal. Since the first deal was signed, the coronavirus has slowed the global economy, and President Donald Trump has said he may scrap the deal if China fails to meet its purchasing obligations.

Pompeo's trade comments come as the pandemic inspires new tension between the world's two largest economies. The secretary of State has in recent days escalated his rhetoric against China. Pompeo has claimed, without presenting evidence, that the coronavirus may have originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

Scientists believe that the coronavirus originated in bats from natural causes. That view has been endorsed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has served as the administration's most prominent medical advisor.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a rare statement last week that it had determined that the virus was not man-made. The intelligence community was still investigating whether it was caused by an accident in a Wuhan laboratory, the statement said.