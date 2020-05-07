Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: TripAdvisor, Motorola, Roku and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Booking Holdings — The travel booking service's stock whipsawed in extended trading after the company released its first-quarter earnings. Booking Holdings said it had earnings of $3.77 per share excluding some items with revenue of $2.29 billion, while analysts estimated earnings of $5.64 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion, according to Refinitv.

Roku — Shares of the streaming platform fell 10% in extended trading after the company gave first-quarter financial results. Roku said it had a loss of 45 cents per share, which was in line with analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv. The company also reported revenue of $321 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $307 million.

Live Nation — The event promoter's stock fell 1% in extended trading after the company offered its first-quarter earnings. Live Nation said it had a loss of 94 cents per share on revenue of $1.37 billion, while analysts expected a loss of 92 cents per share with revenue of $1.38 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company wouldn't comment on whether things would return to normal in 2020, but said, "we believe 2021 can return to show volume and fan attendance at levels consistent with what we've seen in recent years," according to a company statement.

Uber Technologies — The ride-hailing service's stock whipsawed in extended trading and climbed 6% after the company provided its earnings for the first quarter. Uber posted a net loss of $2.9 billion, its biggest loss in three quarters. The company reported a loss of $1.70 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion, while analysts expected revenue of $3.51 billion, according to Refinitiv. Though the company said gross bookings for its Rides business fell 5% compared to the same quarter last year, its gross bookings for its Eats food delivery business were up 52% year-over-year. "While our Rides business has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic, we have taken quick action to preserve the strength of our balance sheet, focus additional resources on Uber Eats, and prepare us for any recovery scenario," said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement.

Zillow — The real estate website's stock whipsawed in extended trading and dropped 1% after the company posted its first-quarter earnings. Zillow said it had revenue of $1.1 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.06 billion. The company also reported a loss of 78 cents per share.

TripAdvisor — The travel website's stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company published its earnings for the first quarter. TripAdvisor said it had earnings of 7 cents per share excluding some items with revenue of $278 million, while analysts anticipated earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $301 million, according to Refinitiv. "We estimate daily bookings and revenue across our segments and products declined year-over-year generally by more than 90% during late March, and this trend continued through April," said CEO Steve Kaufer in a statement.

Qorvo — Shares of the technology company shot up 5% in extended trading after the company released its earnings for the fourth quarter. Qorvo reported earnings of $1.57 per share excluding some items on revenue of $788 million, while analysts expected earnings of $1.33 per share with revenue of $761 million, according to Refinitiv. The company also offered strong guidance at a time when many companies are withdrawing their financial outlooks. Qorvo said it expects its next quarterly revenue to be in the range of $710 million to $750 million, while Refinitiv analysts estimated $705 million.

Yelp — The restaurant review website's stock dropped 4% in extended trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Yelp said it had a loss of 22 cents per share on revenue of $250 million, while analysts anticipated a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $229 million, according to Refinitiv. "While there is no way of knowing how long this pandemic will last, we are encouraged by the early signs of stabilization in the business that we witnessed in the second half of April," said Yelp co-founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman in the company's earnings release.

Motorola Solutions — The cellphone maker's stock plummeted 9% in extended trading after the company gave its first-quarter earnings. Motorola said it had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter while analysts expected revenue of $1.67 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company withdrew its full-year guidance because of uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Motorola also gave week second-quarter guidance, expecting a 17% to 14% decline compared to the same quarter last year. Wall Street estimated a 0.7% increase, according to Refinitiv.

Stamps.com — The shipping service's stock plunged 9% in extended trading after hitting a 52-week high earlier Thursday. The company also reported first-quarter earnings of $1.32 per share excluding some items, while analysts expected earnings of 98 cents per share.