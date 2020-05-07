White House weighs pushing tax deadline back to Sept. 15

US President Donald Trump speaks about COVID-19, known as coronavirus, after signing a Proclamation in honor of National Nurses Day in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, May 6, 2020.

The White House is weighing a second Tax Day delay, according to NBC News.

The Trump Administration is reviewing different proposals to help restart the economy, which continues to suffer from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

A further delay of the deadline for filing federal income tax returns and taxes owed is a one measure that's on the table, two people familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

The tax deadline — which the Treasury Department has already pushed back to July 15 — could go as far out as Sept. 15 or even Dec. 15, those people said. However, administration officials told NBC News that no decision has been made.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.