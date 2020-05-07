Skip Navigation
White House weighs pushing tax deadline back to Sept. 15

Darla Mercado@darla_mercado
Key Points
  • To help bolster the economy, the White House is weighing a variety of measures, including the possibility of extending the tax-filing deadline to September or even December, NBC News reports.
  • The Treasury Department already delayed the April 15 deadline, giving Americans until July 15 to file their federal income tax returns and pay amounts owed for 2019, as well as first- and second-quarter estimated taxes for 2020.
  • Pushing back the due date for taxes owed will have an impact on U.S. revenues.
US President Donald Trump speaks about COVID-19, known as coronavirus, after signing a Proclamation in honor of National Nurses Day in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, May 6, 2020.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

The White House is weighing a second Tax Day delay, according to NBC News.

The Trump Administration is reviewing different proposals to help restart the economy, which continues to suffer from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

A further delay of the deadline for filing federal income tax returns and taxes owed is a one measure that's on the table, two people familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

The tax deadline — which the Treasury Department has already pushed back to July 15 — could go as far out as Sept. 15 or even Dec. 15, those people said. However, administration officials told NBC News that no decision has been made.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

