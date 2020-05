(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Longtime trader Art Cashin told CNBC on Friday the stock market's strong rally from the coronavirus-driven sell-off is premature, arguing the economic recovery will not be as robust as Wall Street anticipates.

"I don't think the rebound will be quite as strong as the stock market seems to indicate it could be," Cashin said on "Squawk Alley." "I think the market's a little ahead of itself," he added.