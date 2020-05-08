Asia stocks set to trade higher as Nasdaq turns positive for 2020

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Friday after the Nasdaq Composite recovered from its losses for the year overnight.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,840 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,760. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,674.77.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were also set to open higher. The SPI futures contract was at 5,373, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,364.20.

Investors will await the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia's statement on monetary policy, set to be around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.