Outback parent company Bloomin' Brands doubles down on takeout business after sales triple

Restaurant holding company Bloomin' Brands is doubling down on takeout and delivery services after sales grew exponentially during the coronavirus lockdown, CEO David Deno told CNBC Friday.

Bloomin', the parent of Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill among other dining chains, saw its off-premise business triple while much of the country was under stay-at-home orders.

"From the time it started until today we've tripled our off-premise business, so that means carryout and delivery," Deno said in an appearance on "Closing Bell," after the company reported first-quarter results. "That'll really help us as we go forward in our business."

Bloomin' same-store sales and net revenue both fell more than 10% year over year in the quarter ended March 31. Revenue of $1.01 billion was just below Wall Street's expectations, according to FactSet. The company reported 14 cents of earnings per share, which missed the FactSet consensus estimate of 35 cents per share.

Shares jumped 13% Friday to close at $11.20. The stock remains down 49% in 2020 as the restaurant industry saw foot traffic disappear in March as consumers quarantined.

Takeout and delivery orders are helping Bloomin reach "break-even flowthrough," given the losses from normal operations, Deno added. About two-thirds of off-premise sales has been via takeout and the rest come from deliveries, whether from Bloomin's delivery network or third-party services.

Bloomin' is looking to leverage the uptick in pickup orders to make up for lost revenues in its dining rooms. More than 355 of its locations were open as of Thursday, with seating capacity reduced by three-quarters in 10 states where dining in is available, Deno said.