Coronavirus could kill up to 190,000 in Africa in the first year if not contained, WHO warns

A health worker dressed in full personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a nasopharyngeal swab sample from a patient for Covid-19 testing at the Machakos County Field Hospital near Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The novel coronavirus could kill between 83,000 and 190,000 people in Africa in the first year and infect between 29 million and 44 million in the first year if it is not contained, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

The projections are contained in a new WHO Africa study based on assumptions that no containment measures are put in place, which has fortunately not been the case, WHO Africa head Matshidiso Moeti told reporters in a teleconference.

Most countries on the continent have imposed restrictions on public gatherings, international travel and curfews among other measures meant to curb the spread of the virus.

The virus hit Africa later than other continents and transmission rates are lower than elsewhere. Still, this could translate into a prolonged, years-long outbreak, WHO said.

"COVID-19 could become a fixture in our lives for the next several years unless a proactive approach is taken by many governments in the region. We need to test, trace, isolate and treat," Moeti said in a separate statement.

The organization warned that small countries, as well as Algeria, South Africa and Cameroon, could be severely affected.