Europe markets open higher as US-China trade talks look positive, but jobs data looms

European stocks opened higher on Friday, as U.S.-China relations and the economic impact of the coronavirus remained in focus.

Germany's DAX was up 1.2% shortly after the open, while both Italy's FTSE MIB and France's CAC 40 were around 0.8% higher.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is closed Friday because of the VE Day holiday, which marks the day at the end of World War II when fighting against Nazi Germany ceased.

Stocks appeared to get a boost from signs relations between Washington and Beijing are warming, as U.S. and Chinese trade representatives agreed to strengthen their cooperation in implementing the "phase 1" trade deal.

The news has soothed investors, following growing concerns about increasing tensions between the U.S. and China — two of the largest economies in the world.

On the data front, German exports plunged 12% in March, according to data released Friday — a much sharper drop than expected, as the coronavirus hit demand in the country. The fall marked the steepest drop in German exports since records began in 1990, Reuters reported.

Investors will also be closely watching the U.S. employment report for April, expected at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday, for signs of just how badly the coronavirus has hit the economy. Economists expect that more than 20 million jobs were lost last month, according to Dow Jones.

It follows separate, dismal jobs data released Thursday. Weekly jobless claims data showed more than 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits over the seven-week period ending May 2.

Meanwhile in Asia, stocks were higher in afternoon trading. Japanese stocks led gains among the region's major markets, with the Nikkei 225 jumping 2.06% in afternoon trade as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing and Softbank Group each rose more than 2.5%. The Topix index also rose 1.7%.

— CNBC's Eustance Huang and Fred Imbert contributed to this report