Coronavirus fallout: Here are the 16 department stores Nordstrom is closing permanently

Nordstrom announced earlier this week it will be permanently closing 16 of its department stores, after assessing each state that it operates in and the hit it is taking because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company today has 116 full-line stores, absent its off-price Nordstrom Rack locations and Trunk Club business. All of its stores have been temporarily shut to try to help curb the spread of Covid-19 since mid-March.

The permanent closures, which are set to take place this year, impact Nordstrom stores across California, Florida, New Jersey and Texas. (See the full list of the 16 stores below.) This means roughly 14% of Nordstrom's full-line department stores are going dark.

"More than ever, we need to work with flexibility and speed," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a statement earlier this week.

The department store industry as a whole was rattled this week, beyond the news from Nordstrom. Luxury chain Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; J.C. Penney skipped another interest payment, speeding up the clock for a possible bankruptcy filing; rural chain Stage Stores is preparing for a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as next week, CNBC reported Friday; Lord & Taylor reportedly is looking to liquidate; and Macy's pushed back its earnings report, offering an ominous warning to investors.

Nordstrom shares were up about 4% Friday afternoon, amid a broader market rally. The stock, valued at $2.8 billion, has fallen about 56% this year.

The list of Nordstrom locations was first reported Friday by Business Insider.