Coronavirus fallout: Here are the 16 department stores Nordstrom is closing permanently

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
Nordstrom announced earlier this week it will be permanently closing 16 of its department stores, after assessing each state that it operates in and the hit it is taking because of the coronavirus pandemic

The company today has 116 full-line stores, absent its off-price Nordstrom Rack locations and Trunk Club business. All of its stores have been temporarily shut to try to help curb the spread of Covid-19 since mid-March. 

The permanent closures, which are set to take place this year, impact Nordstrom stores across California, Florida, New Jersey and Texas. (See the full list of the 16 stores below.) This means roughly 14% of Nordstrom's full-line department stores are going dark. 

"More than ever, we need to work with flexibility and speed," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a statement earlier this week. 

The department store industry as a whole was rattled this week, beyond the news from Nordstrom. Luxury chain Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; J.C. Penney skipped another interest payment, speeding up the clock for a possible bankruptcy filing; rural chain Stage Stores is preparing for a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as next week, CNBC reported Friday; Lord & Taylor reportedly is looking to liquidate; and Macy's pushed back its earnings report, offering an ominous warning to investors. 

Nordstrom shares were up about 4% Friday afternoon, amid a broader market rally. The stock, valued at $2.8 billion, has fallen about 56% this year. 

The list of Nordstrom locations was first reported Friday by Business Insider

Here is the full list, as it was confirmed by a Nordstrom spokeswoman: 

Chandler Fashion Center, 3199 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, Arizona


Arden Fair Mall, 1651 Arden Way, Sacramento, California


Paseo Nuevo, 17 W Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, California


Montclair Place, 5015 N. Montclair Plaza Ln., Montclair, California


Westfield North County, 270 E Via Rancho Pkwy, Escondido, California


3601 The Galleria at Tyler, Riverside, California


Stoneridge Shopping Center, 1600 Stoneridge Mall Rd., Pleasanton, California


FlatIron Crossing, 21 W. Flatiron Crossing Dr, Broomfield, Colorado


Waterside Shops, 5489 Tamiami Trail N., Naples, Florida


Dadeland Mall, 7239 N. Kendall Dr., Miami, Florida


1800 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis, Maryland


Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 U.S. Highway 9, Freehold, New Jersey


Clackamas Town Center, SE 85th Ave., Happy Valley, Oregon


North East Mall, 1101 Melbourne Rd, Hurst, Texas


Short Pump Town Center, 11812 W. Broad St., Richmond, Virginia


4000 The Mall of San Juan Blvd., San Juan, Puerto Rico

VIDEO0:0100:01
America will emerge from coronavirus pandemic with fewer department stores
The Exchange