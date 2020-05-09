Dental practices led record health care job losses in April but are already bouncing back this month

The health care sector lost a record 1.4 million jobs in April led by more than half a million job cuts at dentist offices according to the Labor Department, as the coronavirus pandemic kept most non-emergency health care services on hold nationally.

The staggering jobs losses mark a 53% decline in dental practice employment over two months. All but 3% of dental offices nationally were shut down except for emergency appointments last month, according to the American Dental Association, and nearly 9 out of 10 had laid off staff.

Most of the jobs could come back online over the next few weeks. The first week of May saw nearly half of dental practices bringing workers back, according to the ADA.

"This week 28 states have reopened… in those states we're finding 48% of dentists have fully hired back their staff, which is a considerable jump from two weeks ago," said Marko Vujicic, the ADA's chief economist.

Dr. Paul Giotopoulos and his partners in New Rochelle, New York furloughed a dozen employees last month. They'll be bringing them back next week, with the moratorium on routine dental care scheduled to be lifted on May 15th in the state.

It will be anything but business as usual.

"We're going to be doing a lot of different things--taking some of the seats out of the waiting room… we've put up barriers for the receptionists at the front desk," as well as doing pre-screening of patients for Covid symptoms, Giotopoulos said.