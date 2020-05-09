FDA director self quarantines after contact with individual who tested positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump listens to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn (R) speak on the latest developments of the coronavirus outbreak, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 19, 2020 in Washington, DC.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Director Stephen Hahn is starting two weeks of self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hahn immediately took a diagnostic test and tested negative for the virus, an FDA spokesperson said.

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, just one day after news broke that President Trump's personal valet also tested positive. Trump's valet, who is a member of the military, reportedly had very close contact with the president. The president has denied having close contact with the valet.

The White House declined to say whether Trump planned to quarantine following news of his aide's diagnosis.

Miller, who is married to senior Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller, tested positive on Friday after testing negative the day before and says she is asymptomatic. She had attended coronavirus task force meetings with Hahn and other administration health officials in the White House.

The White House is tracking who was in contact with Miller and is deciding on a case-by-case basis who should self-quarantine. Every staff member close to the president and vice president as well as guests are being tested daily for the virus.