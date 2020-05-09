How the coronavirus could kill the $2 billion US bail bond business

A decades-long debate about bail bonds as one of the biggest causes of jail density, has been given new intensity by Covid-19. A need to reduce crowded prison populations could threaten the $2 billion industry.

Prisons and jails are at a significant risk of a coronavirus outbreak, with inmates living, eating and bathing in shared spaces. The situation has added intensity to a decades-long debate on one of the biggest causes of jail density — a system that accounts for a $2 billion industry in the U.S. That system is money bail.

Nearly 15,000 U.S. prisoners so far have tested positive for Covid-19, according to data from journalism nonprofit The Marshall Project. To reduce the density of inmates and curb the spread of the coronavirus, correctional facilities nationwide released more than 16,000 people from incarceration throughout the pandemic.

Of the 631,000 people held by local authorities in U.S. jails, 74% have not been convicted of a crime, according to the Prison Policy Institute. Instead, many are incarcerated before their trial because they cannot afford to pay money bail, whether out of their own pocket or through a commercial bail bondsman.

The United States is one of two countries in the world, along with the Philippines, that has a commercialized bail industry.

Jeff Clayton, the executive director of the American Bail Coalition, said many bail bond companies have had to lay off their entire staff because "there are no bonds to post."

"Business is way down; let's put it that way," Clayton said. "Most of the criminal justice system is shut down right now, and that includes bail agents. Some agents have posted less than 10% of the bonds they normally would have posted."

There are approximately 14,000 bail agents in the U.S., according to trade group Professional Bail Agents of the United States. California has around 3,200 licensed bail agents and organizations, and Clayton said that California, Texas and Florida are home to the largest bail bond markets. The size of each state's bail bond industry closely correlates to its population, excluding Wisconsin, Oregon, Kentucky, Illinois and Massachusetts, where commercial bail bondsmen have been outlawed or eradicated by legislation.

Michelle Esquenazi, the CEO of Empire Bonds and founder and senior vice president of the New York State Bail Bondsman Association, said an environment with fewer arrests and new reform legislation will cause bail bond business to suffer.

"As it pertains to Covid-19, businesses have to pivot and be able to ebb and flow, period," Esquenazi said. "Of course, bail companies must be able to ebb and flow. Does that mean that some won't do as well? I'm certain that's the case scenario."

Esquenazi, the former senior vice president of Professional Bail Agents of the United States and the self-dubbed Bail Bond Queen, said the industry believes that those incarcerated for "crimes without human victims" should be considered for release without bail.