How ultraviolet light could help stop the spread of Covid-19

Covid-19 has killed more than a quarter million people as the coronavirus spread exponentially due to its contagious nature. As conversations shift towards reopening the country and getting people back to work, proper sanitation in high traffic and public spaces will be key.

In places like China, robots and drones are being used to spray disinfectant in public spaces. Airlines and companies like Amazon have been using disinfectant fogging as a sanitation technique to keep their facilities clean.

But there is another solution. Ultraviolet light is an effective tool that has been in use for decades in hospitals and operating rooms. The global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2026, according to Allied Market Research.

Watch the video to find out how technological breakthroughs in UV light could become a key piece in returning to normal in a world with the looming threat of Covid-19.

