For many San Franciscans, Covid-19 recalls the HIV crisis — and that may have helped the city respond

Dr. Paul Volberding and Dr. Molly Cooke were among the hundreds of medical professionals who found themselves unexpectedly on the frontlines of the HIV epidemic back in the 1980s. As young doctors in San Francisco, the couple treated some of the first patients with a mysterious — and highly deadly — virus.

Now, they're sheltering in place in San Francisco, in the midst of another major disease outbreak.

It's bringing back a flood of memories.

Covid-19 is a very different kind of virus than HIV, which progresses into AIDS. It is far less transmissible than Covid-19, far slower to develop, and also far more deadly at its height. But the lessons learned from the epidemic have stayed with many of San Francisco's longtime residents, including its doctors.

Back in the 1980s, the city consistently had the highest per capita rate of HIV cases. Because of that, residents say, it created a line of communication between public health, doctors and the broader community that has never been broken.

"Going through this pandemic brings up visceral, emotional memories of HIV," said Barbara Welles Seegal, a longtime San Francisco resident in her sixties. "Many of us lost loved ones and I lost a number of good friends. It never really goes away."

For Welles Seegal, the HIV epidemic became personal when a close friend contracted the virus in the early eighties. He died at the age of 30 in 1986, and his partner died a year later. At her friend's memorial service, she talked about bringing his community of friends together the following year. "A few of them looked at me," she recalled. "And they asked, will there be a next year for us?"

Welles Seegal and many of her fellow residents watched as the city's doctors worked tirelessly to try to help these patients, knowing that they couldn't do much.

The city eventually became internationally recognized for its efforts. Once the epidemic's ground zero, today it has just a few hundred new cases ever year thanks to the creativity of the local health department.

Among other breakthroughs, San Francisco pioneered the idea that HIV patients should start antiretroviral drugs as soon as they test positive, rather than waiting for the immune system to be impacted.

"I love the San Francisco model," Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the New York Times back in 2015. "If it keeps doing what it is doing, I have a strong feeling that they will be successful at ending the epidemic as we know it.

Welles Seegal is well aware of that history, which remains a source of pride. "We have this legacy as a city," she told me. "And it left us with this tremendous respect for our health department."