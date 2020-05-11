Asia markets edge higher as hopes rise on economies reopening

Stocks in Asia traded higher on Monday morning as hopes rise on economies reopening, even as U.S. reported record job losses in April.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 edged 0.81% higher while the Topix index gained 0.86%. South Korea's Kospi also added 0.4%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia traded in positive territory, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining 0.61%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan traded 0.15% higher.

Investors continue to watch for developments on the coronavirus front amid hopes of global economies reopening as social distancing measures are eased. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined over the weekend a "conditional plan" to slowly reopen society and the economy. Disney is also set to reopen its Disneyland theme park in Shanghai on Monday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin warned that the jobless numbers could "get worse before they get better." He said Sunday that the unemployment rate stateside may have already reached 25% as the administration seeks to reopen the country's economy. Mnuchin's comments came after the U.S. on Friday reported a record 20.5 million job losses in April.