UK house prices to fall on coronavirus, but analysts don't expect a 2008-like collapse

New-build residential homes are pictured during construction at a housing development, stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Riseley near Reading on May 1, 2020.

U.K. house prices will fall "modestly" in the coming months, but are unlikely to drop as dramatically as in 2008, two analysts told CNBC.

The coronavirus has halted the residential property market in the U.K. after the country's government stopped house viewings and prevented real estate agents from promoting new properties, as part of broader moves to contain the pandemic's spread.

Though future house prices will depend on how long the outbreak lasts, analysts are confident that "very low interest rates" and supply shortages will limit their fall.

There will be "modest declines for some time, but I don't expect a collapse (in prices)," Roger Jones, head of equities at the wealth management firm London and Capital, told CNBC last week.

He added that even if unemployment rises significantly, which would constrain people's ability to move homes, "we aren't going to see the (same) collapse as in the global financial crisis," he said in a phone call.

U.K. house prices sank almost 16% in 2008 amid an international credit crunch.

Hansen Lu, property economist at Capital Economics, foresees a "modest" 4% fall in house prices this year.

He also noted some key differences between the current situation and 2008: the banking system is more resilient; there's a lot of support from the government to help households weather the current crisis; and interest rates are very low — all these factors should support demand across the U.K.