The British public's trust in tech companies is wavering at a time when they need it most

Silicon Valley's image has been tarnished by scandal after scandal over the last decade and now the British public trusts the technology sector less than ever, according to a report out Monday from think tank Doteveryone.

The study — titled "People Power and Technology: The 2020 Digital Attitudes Report" and based on responses from 2,000 members of the U.K. public — found that only 19% of Brits believe that tech companies are designing their products and services with citizen's best interests in mind.

In December 2017, when Doteveryone ran the first version of the study, 25% of people said they didn't feel like they needed to read the terms and conditions when signing up to digital platforms because they trusted the company to do the right thing. In 2020, that figure stands at just 20%, indicating that the British public trusts the tech sector less than it used to.

"I don't trust them at all," said a member of the public who took part in a focus group for the study. "I think they're not looking at my best interests, they're looking at their own best interests and trying to provide whatever they can to get me to give my details over, pass on my details, sell my details."

The majority of Brits (58%) said they think the tech sector is regulated too little and 26% said nothing happened after they reported something that they deemed inappropriate.

Worryingly, half of respondents said they think that being cheated or harmed on the internet is "part and parcel" of being online and only 50% of people said they felt optimistic about how technology will impact society in the future.

"Government, regulators and industry must listen to the concerns people voice and act urgently to create a digital future that's good for people and planet," said Martha Lane Fox, founder and executive chair of Doteveryone, in a statement.