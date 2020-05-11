Mark Cuban: White House coronavirus safeguards need to be US norm before people feel comfortable

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told CNBC on Monday that coronavirus safeguards in place at the White House need to become the norm before most Americans will feel comfortable going out again.

"We have to get to that point where the White House standard becomes the national standard, I think, in order for consumers to feel safe going out, in order for employers to feel completely safe bringing people back to work," Cuban said on "Squawk Box." "I think we can get there, I just don't know when."

Cuban's comments Monday come as many states across the U.S. start to relax business restrictions put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19. President Donald Trump has been supportive of efforts, tweeting over the weekend that it's "great to see our Country starting to open up again!"

At the same time, two members of the White House staff — a personal valet for Trump as well as Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller — have in recent days tested positive for Covid-19.

The White House has stepped up its prevention efforts following the diagnoses, according to NBC News.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told CNBC on Monday that every staff member close to the president and vice president are tested everyday. Daily temperature checks, symptom history tracking and deep cleaning of all work spaces are also in place, Deere said in an email, adding all guests are tested as well.

Cuban, owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and an investor in small businesses through "Shark Tank," said he wants to apply the "White House protocol" for his employees.

"Whatever the White House is doing for the president and vice president, that's the protocol I want to use for my employees. And if I can't adhere to that, then why would I put them at risk?" said Cuban, who added he's still not going out to eat at restaurants, even though Texas started to allow limited dine-in service.

Most Americans do not have access to daily Covid-19 testing, Cuban said, and "that's the problem." He said Americans have to effectively ask themselves: "Who can we trust with our lives?"

"If we're not getting a solid response, if we're not hearing a solid plan, and if we're not getting specific guidelines for health care, then the best we can do is emulate what has to be the highest level of care available, which is the White House," he said. "You have to protect the president. You have to protect the vice president. Why would I not want to adhere to the same standards for my employees?"