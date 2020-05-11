New York to ease some coronavirus restrictions in three regions this week, allows drive-in theaters and tennis

Some regions in New York state will begin a phased reopening this week, allowing construction and landscaping projects to resume as well as curbside pickup for retail stores, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Low-risk businesses and activities, such as drive-in theaters and tennis, can reopen across the state on Friday as hospitalizations and infections from Covid-19 continue to decline, he said. The state will reopen businesses gradually on a regional basis, depending on factors including the rise in local cases and hospitalizations, and every business that reopens is going to have to meet health guidelines outlined by the state, Cuomo said.
"This is the next big step in this historic journey," Cuomo said at a press conference at Rochester Regional Health.
Three regions in the state — the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley — are ready to move into phase one of New York's reopening plan once Cuomo's statewide stay-at-home order expires Friday.
Cuomo said phase one of the reopening includes the resumption of construction and manufacturing jobs, curbside retail pickup and agricultural work, since those actives are considered low risk for transmitting the virus. Those businesses will have to implement a handful of safety precautions outlined by the state, including social distancing practices, strict cleaning standards and continuous health screening.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.