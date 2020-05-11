New York to ease some coronavirus restrictions in three regions this week, allows drive-in theaters and tennis

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing at North Shore University Hospital, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhasset, New York, May 6, 2020.

Some regions in New York state will begin a phased reopening this week, allowing construction and landscaping projects to resume as well as curbside pickup for retail stores, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Low-risk businesses and activities, such as drive-in theaters and tennis, can reopen across the state on Friday as hospitalizations and infections from Covid-19 continue to decline, he said. The state will reopen businesses gradually on a regional basis, depending on factors including the rise in local cases and hospitalizations, and every business that reopens is going to have to meet health guidelines outlined by the state, Cuomo said.

"This is the next big step in this historic journey," Cuomo said at a press conference at Rochester Regional Health.