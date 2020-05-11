Watch live: President Trump holds briefing on coronavirus testing as states reopen for business

[The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Monday is expected to discuss coronavirus testing in a press briefing from the White House.

Testing has become a sore subject for Trump and his administration, which is struggling to ramp up availability as states across the country begin to reopen for business.

The briefing comes as two White House staffers close to the president have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive on Friday, Miller confirmed to NBC News.

And on Thursday, a personal valet for Trump, who is known to serve meals to the president, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump on Thursday said that he and Pence will be tested for the coronavirus daily going forward. Previously, the two were being tested once a week for the virus.

The outbreak has spread to dozens of countries globally, with more than 4.1 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 283,001 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 1.3 million cases in the United States and at least 79,528 deaths, according to the latest tallies.

