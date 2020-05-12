For cash-strapped Americans, loans are hard to come by

With more than 30 million people out of work and a growing number of Americans feeling severely cash-strapped, loans are a lifeline. If you can get one. Despite rock-bottom interest rates, banks are tightening lending standards across the board, shrinking the availability of credit. "If you can get a loan, then the price of it is going to be relatively low," said Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist at LendingTree, an online loan marketplace. "The challenge right now is access."

Personal loans, or unsecured loans, do not require borrowing against something of value, like a house, which makes them particularly attractive for those without that kind of equity. In addition, the average interest rate on an unsecured loan is currently about 11.25%, according to Bankrate, notably less than the APR on a credit card. Yet, any uncollateralized loan will be that much harder to get, McBride said. "Generally speaking, if your credit score is below 680, things start to get very tight very fast."

Here's how to get an emergency loan