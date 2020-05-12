Japan stocks set to trade higher; Chinese inflation data ahead

Stocks in Japan were set to open higher on Tuesday, as investors await the release of Chinese inflation data expected to be out later in the day.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,535 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,490. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 20,390.66.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were poised to see a muted open. The SPI futures contract was at 5,459, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,461.20.

On the economic data front, China's inflation data for April is expected on Tuesday, with both the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index for the month set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.