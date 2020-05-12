Fed outlines terms for lending program and promises full disclosure on PPP recipients

The Federal Reserve outlined how it will make loans through another of its loan programs and said Tuesday it will provide detailed monthly information for who is getting the funds.

As part of its Term Asset-Backed Loan Facility, a financial crisis-era program aimed at the asset-backed securities market, the Fed said it will issue up to $100 billion in three-year loans.

Collateral accepted will include ABS whose underlying assets include such classes as auto and student loans, credit cards and Small Business Administration loans. Terms will be 150 basis points above the 30-day average secured overnight financing rate, currently at 0.06%.

In addition to the TALF terms, the Fed also said it will provide monthly disclosures on both that lending facility and the Paycheck Protection Program. Controversy has arisen over the PPP following disclosures that publicly traded companies that have access to cash on the open markets had been applying for and receiving funding.

"The Federal Reserve remains committed to providing the public and Congress with detailed information about our efforts to support households and businesses during this unprecedented time," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement.

The disclosures will include the name of participants, amounts borrowed, interest rates charged and value of pledged collateral. The information also will include costs, revenues and fees for the programs.