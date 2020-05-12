She applied for unemployment more than 50 days ago. She's still waiting

Eight weeks after Sandi Bachom applied for unemployment benefits in New York, she's still waiting for a check.

The 75-year-old video journalist's income has dried up, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which has prevented her from getting on the subway or an airplane to shoot events.

"I'm completely paralyzed," said Bachom, who's mostly been confined to her apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Like many older Americans, Bachom has no retirement savings to fall back on. Her only source of income is her monthly Social Security check, which just covers her essentials.

More from Personal Finance:

Card issuers are cutting credit limits without warning

How to cope with the coronavirus-related money stressors

These are the best and worst ways to borrow money

"I don't what people are doing," she said. "We're all broke."

In the middle of March, Bachom filed for unemployment in New York, the heart of the pandemic in the U.S. The virus has killed more than 25,000 residents in the state.

That Bachom hasn't seen a check yet illustrates how difficult it has been for many jobless Americans to access the financial relief Congress made available in its historic $2 trillion stimulus package. State unemployment offices are struggling to process a flood of claims not seen since the Great Depression.

New York, for its part, has paid out $6.8 billion in unemployment benefits over the last few weeks — three times the amount it dispersed in all of 2019. More than 1.8 million applications have been processed throughout the public health crisis, compared to 833,000 in all of last year.