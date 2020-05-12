Germany's shock court ruling against the ECB challenges the stability of the euro zone

A euro currency symbol sits on display in the visitor centre at the European Central Bank (ECB) building in Frankfurt, Germany.

The stability of the euro zone is once again under scrutiny after the German Constitutional Court issued a decision last week that surprised financial markets and policymakers in Europe.

The highest court in Germany said last Tuesday that parts of the European Central Bank's (ECB) actions were illegal under German law. The court said one of the ECB's tools — its quantitative easing program — did not respect "the principle of proportionality" and that the German central bank and government should have challenged the central bank in this regard.

The ECB was quick to react, arguing that it follows decisions taken by the European Court of Justice — not national courts. However, the German ruling has sparked an unprecedented legal minefield and has led to new questions about the future of the euro zone.

"People will ask: 'Will this increase the risk of a (euro zone) breakup?'" Marchel Alexandrovich, senior European economist at Jefferies, told CNBC Monday during a phone call.

He said the German court decision was unlikely to directly drive the 19 countries which use the euro apart, but argued it will support more hawkish views when it comes to monetary policy.

"It does strengthen the ammunition of more hawkish countries," Alexandrovich said, referring to nations such as Austria and Finland, where policymakers generally have a more aggressive stance and are in favor of higher interest rates. This contrasts with the ECB over the last decade, where the governing council has learned towards looser monetary policy.