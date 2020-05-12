Where is coronavirus testing headed? Here is what experts say

President Donald Trump has recommended states ramp up testing as they start relaxing some of the strict social distancing measures imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 1.3 million people and killed over 80,000 across the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Some say America needs to perform 20 million to 30 million tests a day to begin getting the economy back to normal. But confusion abounds in the industry as companies pursue various testing methodologies and approaches to tackle this key issue.

Most current testing for Covid-19 requires technology available in laboratory settings and needs personnel who know how to run the test and troubleshoot problems. Now there is a movement to develop easy, at-home testing that can be used by the masses by the end of the summer before flu season. The goal: advance technology, so they can be sensitive enough to flag asymptomatic individuals and be user-friendly so they can integrate with mobile devices and transmit data to all those that need it.

It's a tall order. Last week the National Institutes of Health told scientists if they develop such rapid coronavirus testing, it will offer funds and support an inventor or company with promise.

Many companies are trying to answer the call. Alphabet's life science business Verily launched a screener and testing website that could help speed up testing for the coronavirus. With the help of company volunteers, it also has helped launch on-site testing in California and is working with pharmacy Rite-Aid.

"We are working with federal, state and local officials on the development of smart testing," said Verily's chief medical and scientific officer Jessica Mega, speaking at CNBC's Healthy Returns virtual conference on Tuesday.

Mega said it is important to understand that the same testing strategies won't work everywhere.

Rural areas with more social distancing to begin with may have lower infection rates, for example, and less need for testing than hot spots. "We need to get the right tests to the right people. It's not just testing, it's smart testing," Mega said. "In hot spots, we will want to test more frequently."

There have been over 9 million Covid-19 tests and 1.3 million positive tests, according to the COVID Tracking Project.