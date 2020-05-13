Stocks in Asia Pacific set to slip amid risks of new infections as economies reopen

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade lower on Wednesday as caution remains over a recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in certain countries regionally.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,165 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,160. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 20,366.48.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were also set to decline at the open. The SPI futures contract was at 5,320, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,403.

Developments on the coronavirus front will likely continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Globally, more than 4.2 million people have been infected while at least 287,158 lives have been taken, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Stateside, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday a vaccine will be essential in stopping the coronavirus spread, but warned it will be a while before a usable one is available. He also cautioned that the U.S. could risk additional outbreaks if states start to reopen too quickly.

In Asia, where the coronavirus first hit, several countries including China and South Korea have experienced an uptick in cases after restrictions were eased.