World's largest shipping firm says almost 10% of its fleet has been idled due to coronavirus

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk on Wednesday warned of a sharp contraction in container demand over the coming months, citing the "profound impact" of the coronavirus pandemic on global trade.

"Our expectation is that we will see demand significantly down in the second quarter, maybe as much as 20% to 25%. But, we will also match that on a one-to-one basis with reductions in capacity," Soren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller-Maersk, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday.

"It helps continue to serve the customers but also to take out a lot of costs and keep our pricing stable," he added.

The world's largest container shipping company said it expects 2020 to be a "challenging year," with demand expected to decrease across all business in the second quarter.

In an effort to offset a slowdown in global trade, A.P. Moller-Maersk said it had canceled more than 90 sailings, or 3.5% of total shipping capacity, in the first three months of the year.

It expects close to 140 sailings to be canceled in the second quarter.