Lawmakers keep calling essential workers 'heroes' – but Congress has yet to pass a hazard pay raise

A view outside Bellevue hospital during the coronavirus pandemic on May 1, 2020 in New York City.

Anyone listening to congressional leaders speak during the coronavirus outbreak has heard a lot about the "heroes" sustaining the rest of the country.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday lionized "American heroes" in the health-care industry whom he said should have stronger protections from lawsuits. About a month earlier, Senate Democrats proposed a "Heroes Fund" to give a $13 an hour hazard pay raise to workers — from doctors and nurses to grocery and transit employees — who face a heightened risk of contracting Covid-19, the deadly disease caused by the coronavirus.

House Democrats, who hold the majority in the chamber, also deployed the term "heroes" on Tuesday, calling their next $3 trillion relief bill the "HEROES Act." The proposal, which could pass in the Democratic-controlled House but has little chance of getting through the GOP-held Senate and becoming law, includes a $200 billion "Heroes Fund" to offer front-line employees a raise.

Two months into the pandemic, only some businesses and cities have given the people still required to go into work a raise. While lawmakers have put forward several hazard pay plans, none of them made the cut in the four bills Congress has passed to try to mitigate the pandemic's devastation.

As workers deemed essential "heroes" during the pandemic push for better compensation, no legislation with a real chance of becoming law has yet included better pay for them. As Republicans pump the brakes on another major federal spending bill, passage of a widespread wage hike for front-line workers appears unlikely in the coming weeks.

"They're putting their lives on the line, they're essential employees. They should be compensated for that. This is above and beyond the normal call of duty," said Bob Gibson, vice president of Service Employees International Union Local 1199 in Florida, a state where the union represents more than 25,000 health-care employees.