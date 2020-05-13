WHO officials warn of 'vicious cycle' of economic and health disasters if coronavirus restrictions are lifted too quickly

Easing coronavirus restrictions and reopening the economy too quickly could lead to a "vicious cycle" of economic and health disasters, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.

"This is what we all fear, is a vicious cycle of public health disaster followed by economic disaster followed by public health disaster followed by economic disaster," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies program, said at a press conference at the organization's Geneva headquarters Wednesday. "If you reopen in the presence of a high degree of virus transmission, then that transmission may accelerate."

It's a "false equation" to choose between the economy and public health, he added. "The worst thing that could happen," economically, is that a country reopens and then has to shutdown again to respond to a resurgence of the virus, Ryan said.

"If that virus transmission accelerates and you don't have the systems to detect it, it will be days or weeks before you know something has gone wrong," he said. "That has more danger for the economic system than it actually has on the health system in a sense."

He said the so-called lockdown measures are designed to relieve pressure from the health systems and give them time to ramp up capacity to treat the critically ill. He added that while reinstating social distancing restrictions will help hospitals, such stop-and-go policy would devastate the economy.

To avoid rolling out restrictions after they've been lifted, countries and regions that reopen need to have infrastructure in place to conduct widespread testing to quickly detect and isolate potential cases before they have a chance to spread, Ryan said. Without the capacity to test broadly, it will take weeks for officials to detect a new outbreak — giving it weeks to circulate unchecked, he said.

"We should not be waiting to see if opening of lockdowns has worked by counting the cases in the ICUs or counting the bodies in the morgue. That is not the way to know something has gone wrong," he said. "The way to know the disease is coming back is to have community-based surveillance, to be testing and to know that the problem is coming back and then be able to adjust your public health measures accordingly."

Ryan's comments come as dozens of states across the U.S. begin to reopen nonessential businesses and ease stay-at-home orders. Some states have done so even as new daily infections continued to rise.

This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.