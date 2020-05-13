David Tepper says this is the second-most overvalued stock market he's ever seen behind only '99

Billionaire investor David Tepper said the stock market is one of the most overpriced he's ever seen.

Before Wednesday's sell-off, it was "maybe the second-most overvalued stock market I've even seen," Tepper said Wednesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report." "I would say '99 was more overvalued."

"If you talked to me yesterday, I would've said ... before the market went down, it would've been a 15% down, 5% up type market," Tepper said. "The market is pretty high and the Fed has put a lot of money in here. There's been different misallocation of capital in the markets. Certainly you are seeing pockets of that now in the stock market. The market is by anybody's standard pretty full."

The S&P 500's forward price-earnings ratio based on estimates for the next 12 months has ballooned to above 20, a level not seen since 2002.

Stocks fell on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 500 points around midday. Still, the market has bounced back sharply from its March lows as investors have grown more hopeful about an eventual reopening of the economy. After tumbling into the fastest bear market ever two months ago, the S&P 500 has bounced more than 30% from that bottom and is now sitting about 13% below its record high from February.

Tepper runs Appaloosa Management and his calls often move the whole market. He did so again on Wednesday as the Dow hit is low for the session shortly after his warning.

The hedge fund manager said he has been "relatively conservative" in his positioning and remained "very guarded." He revealed he currently holds about 10% to 15% long positions in equities.

Tepper also called some of the popular tech names including Amazon "fully valued." Amazon has been one of the first companies to roar back to a new record after the coronavirus sell-off. The e-commerce giant is up 27% this year as investors bet on its resilient business.

"Just because Amazon is perfectly positioned doesn't mean it's not fully valued," he said. "Google or Facebook ... they are advertising companies...They are not rich but they may be fully valued."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.